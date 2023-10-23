Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Stocks Plummet in Trading Slump

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹5440 and closed at ₹5483.9. The stock's high for the day was ₹5514.65 and the low was ₹5435. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹155,291.28 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are the same as the high and low for the day, at ₹5514.65 and ₹3522, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 18,322 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bajaj Auto share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 5266.83 10 Days 5160.10 20 Days 5085.46 50 Days 4875.23 100 Days 4817.61 300 Days 4389.44

Bajaj Auto October futures opened at 5449.8 as against previous close of 5486.65 Bajaj Auto spot price is currently at 5414.2, with a bid price of 5421.55 and an offer price of 5422.45. The offer quantity is 250 and the bid quantity is 500. The open interest is at 2355250. Bajaj Auto is a prominent Indian automobile company known for its two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 8.65% 3 Months 15.11% 6 Months 27.41% YTD 51.8% 1 Year 48.69%

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5483.9 on last trading day On the last day, the volume of Bajaj Auto BSE shares traded was 18,322. The closing price for the day was ₹5,483.9.