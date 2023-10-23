comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Stocks Plummet in Trading Slump

18 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -1.47 %. The stock closed at 5488.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5407.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj AutoPremium
Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 5440 and closed at 5483.9. The stock's high for the day was 5514.65 and the low was 5435. The market capitalization of the company stands at 155,291.28 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are the same as the high and low for the day, at 5514.65 and 3522, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 18,322 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:40:09 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5407.2, down -1.47% from yesterday's ₹5488.1

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5407.2, which represents a decrease of 1.47% or a decrease of 80.9.

23 Oct 2023, 01:31:52 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days5266.83
10 Days5160.10
20 Days5085.46
50 Days4875.23
100 Days4817.61
300 Days4389.44
23 Oct 2023, 01:31:33 PM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Auto

Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 23 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.3 (-76.18%) & 2.6 (-82.19%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 23 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 28.0 (-44.33%) & 6.2 (-18.95%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:27:06 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bajaj Auto stock today was 5408.85, and the high price was 5491.

23 Oct 2023, 01:12:26 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5410.7, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹5488.1

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5410.7 with a percent change of -1.41 and a net change of -77.4. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.41% and a decrease of 77.4 in value.

23 Oct 2023, 12:57:37 PM IST

Bajaj Auto Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:51:11 PM IST

Bajaj Auto October futures opened at 5449.8 as against previous close of 5486.65

Bajaj Auto spot price is currently at 5414.2, with a bid price of 5421.55 and an offer price of 5422.45. The offer quantity is 250 and the bid quantity is 500. The open interest is at 2355250. Bajaj Auto is a prominent Indian automobile company known for its two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:30:33 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5411.4-76.7-1.45514.653522.0153119.55
Eicher Motors3459.15-18.95-0.543886.02835.9594601.38
TVS Motor Co1600.73.050.191616.9968.076047.19
Hero Motocorp3169.15-38.8-1.213275.02246.7563332.2
Tube Investments Of India2938.8-86.55-2.863737.152375.0556754.42
23 Oct 2023, 12:27:28 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Bajaj Auto stock is 5411.4 and the high price is 5491.

23 Oct 2023, 12:25:20 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5416.7, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹5488.1

The current data of Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is 5416.7 with a percent change of -1.3%. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.3% in value. The net change is -71.4, indicating a decrease of 71.4 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 12:00:38 PM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Auto

Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 23 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 14.8 (-65.78%) & 3.8 (-73.97%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 23 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 28.65 (-47.68%) & 6.75 (-11.76%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 11:41:49 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5417, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹5488.1

The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that its price is 5417, with a percent change of -1.3 and a net change of -71.1. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.3% and has decreased by 71.1 points.

23 Oct 2023, 11:39:16 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5420.0-68.1-1.245514.653522.0153362.89
Eicher Motors3466.7-11.4-0.333886.02835.9594807.86
TVS Motor Co1601.33.650.231616.9968.076075.7
Hero Motocorp3171.55-36.4-1.133275.02246.7563380.17
Tube Investments Of India2941.35-84.0-2.783737.152375.0556803.67
23 Oct 2023, 11:30:06 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Bajaj Auto reached a low price of 5416 and a high price of 5491 on the current trading day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:21:27 AM IST

Bajaj Auto October futures opened at 5449.8 as against previous close of 5486.65

Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 5449.1. The bid price is 5452.5, indicating the price at which buyers are willing to purchase the stock. On the other hand, the offer price is 5455.0, reflecting the price at which sellers are willing to sell the stock. The offer quantity is 250, and the bid quantity is also 250. The open interest stands at 2092250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:00:19 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5433.3, down -1% from yesterday's ₹5488.1

The current data of Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is 5433.3. There has been a -1 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -54.8.

23 Oct 2023, 10:49:06 AM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Auto

Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 23 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 13.55 (-68.67%) & 2.9 (-80.14%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 23 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 30.0 (-54.64%) & 7.5 (-1.96%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:36:16 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5416.45, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹5488.1

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5416.45 with a net change of -71.65 and a percent change of -1.31. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.31% compared to the previous trading session.

23 Oct 2023, 10:35:28 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5416.45-71.65-1.315514.653522.0153262.44
Eicher Motors3472.15-5.95-0.173886.02835.9594956.9
TVS Motor Co1596.35-1.3-0.081616.9968.075840.53
Hero Motocorp3175.0-32.95-1.033275.02246.7563449.11
Tube Investments Of India2946.3-79.05-2.613737.152375.0556899.26
23 Oct 2023, 10:15:23 AM IST

Bajaj Auto October futures opened at 5449.8 as against previous close of 5486.65

Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 5441.65. The bid price is 5443.55, and the offer price is 5445.65. The offer quantity is 500, while the bid quantity is 250. The stock has an open interest of 2127250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 10:10:42 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Bajaj Auto stock was 5421.4, while the high price reached 5491.

23 Oct 2023, 10:00:48 AM IST

Bajaj Auto Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:45:07 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5431.3, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹5488.1

The current stock price for Bajaj Auto is 5431.3, with a percent change of -1.03 and a net change of -56.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.03% and the value has decreased by 56.8.

23 Oct 2023, 09:30:03 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.65%
3 Months15.11%
6 Months27.41%
YTD51.8%
1 Year48.69%
23 Oct 2023, 09:00:16 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5488.1, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹5483.9

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5488.1 with a net change of 4.2 and a percent change of 0.08. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.08% or 4.2 points.

23 Oct 2023, 08:15:40 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5483.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Bajaj Auto BSE shares traded was 18,322. The closing price for the day was 5,483.9.

