Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Stocks Plummet in Trading Slump

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹5440 and closed at ₹5483.9. The stock's high for the day was ₹5514.65 and the low was ₹5435. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹155,291.28 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are the same as the high and low for the day, at ₹5514.65 and ₹3522, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 18,322 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5407.2, which represents a decrease of 1.47% or a decrease of ₹80.9.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|5266.83
|10 Days
|5160.10
|20 Days
|5085.46
|50 Days
|4875.23
|100 Days
|4817.61
|300 Days
|4389.44
Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 23 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.3 (-76.18%) & ₹2.6 (-82.19%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 23 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹28.0 (-44.33%) & ₹6.2 (-18.95%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The low price of Bajaj Auto stock today was ₹5408.85, and the high price was ₹5491.
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5410.7 with a percent change of -1.41 and a net change of -77.4. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.41% and a decrease of ₹77.4 in value.
Bajaj Auto spot price is currently at 5414.2, with a bid price of 5421.55 and an offer price of 5422.45. The offer quantity is 250 and the bid quantity is 500. The open interest is at 2355250. Bajaj Auto is a prominent Indian automobile company known for its two-wheelers and three-wheelers.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bajaj Auto
|5411.4
|-76.7
|-1.4
|5514.65
|3522.0
|153119.55
|Eicher Motors
|3459.15
|-18.95
|-0.54
|3886.0
|2835.95
|94601.38
|TVS Motor Co
|1600.7
|3.05
|0.19
|1616.9
|968.0
|76047.19
|Hero Motocorp
|3169.15
|-38.8
|-1.21
|3275.0
|2246.75
|63332.2
|Tube Investments Of India
|2938.8
|-86.55
|-2.86
|3737.15
|2375.05
|56754.42
The current day's low price for Bajaj Auto stock is ₹5411.4 and the high price is ₹5491.
The current data of Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is ₹5416.7 with a percent change of -1.3%. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.3% in value. The net change is -71.4, indicating a decrease of ₹71.4 in the stock price.
Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 23 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹14.8 (-65.78%) & ₹3.8 (-73.97%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 23 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹28.65 (-47.68%) & ₹6.75 (-11.76%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that its price is ₹5417, with a percent change of -1.3 and a net change of -71.1. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.3% and has decreased by 71.1 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bajaj Auto
|5420.0
|-68.1
|-1.24
|5514.65
|3522.0
|153362.89
|Eicher Motors
|3466.7
|-11.4
|-0.33
|3886.0
|2835.95
|94807.86
|TVS Motor Co
|1601.3
|3.65
|0.23
|1616.9
|968.0
|76075.7
|Hero Motocorp
|3171.55
|-36.4
|-1.13
|3275.0
|2246.75
|63380.17
|Tube Investments Of India
|2941.35
|-84.0
|-2.78
|3737.15
|2375.05
|56803.67
The stock of Bajaj Auto reached a low price of ₹5416 and a high price of ₹5491 on the current trading day.
Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 5449.1. The bid price is 5452.5, indicating the price at which buyers are willing to purchase the stock. On the other hand, the offer price is 5455.0, reflecting the price at which sellers are willing to sell the stock. The offer quantity is 250, and the bid quantity is also 250. The open interest stands at 2092250.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is ₹5433.3. There has been a -1 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -54.8.
Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 23 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹13.55 (-68.67%) & ₹2.9 (-80.14%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 23 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹30.0 (-54.64%) & ₹7.5 (-1.96%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5416.45 with a net change of -71.65 and a percent change of -1.31. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.31% compared to the previous trading session.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bajaj Auto
|5416.45
|-71.65
|-1.31
|5514.65
|3522.0
|153262.44
|Eicher Motors
|3472.15
|-5.95
|-0.17
|3886.0
|2835.95
|94956.9
|TVS Motor Co
|1596.35
|-1.3
|-0.08
|1616.9
|968.0
|75840.53
|Hero Motocorp
|3175.0
|-32.95
|-1.03
|3275.0
|2246.75
|63449.11
|Tube Investments Of India
|2946.3
|-79.05
|-2.61
|3737.15
|2375.05
|56899.26
Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 5441.65. The bid price is 5443.55, and the offer price is 5445.65. The offer quantity is 500, while the bid quantity is 250. The stock has an open interest of 2127250.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Today, the low price of Bajaj Auto stock was ₹5421.4, while the high price reached ₹5491.
The current stock price for Bajaj Auto is ₹5431.3, with a percent change of -1.03 and a net change of -56.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.03% and the value has decreased by ₹56.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.65%
|3 Months
|15.11%
|6 Months
|27.41%
|YTD
|51.8%
|1 Year
|48.69%
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5488.1 with a net change of 4.2 and a percent change of 0.08. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.08% or 4.2 points.
On the last day, the volume of Bajaj Auto BSE shares traded was 18,322. The closing price for the day was ₹5,483.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!