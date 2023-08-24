Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 4627.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4658.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹4627.35 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹4666.9 and a low of ₹4620.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹131,808.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4988.55, while the 52-week low is ₹3462.05. On the BSE, a total of 51,949 shares of Bajaj Auto were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Aug 2023, 08:00:28 AM IST
