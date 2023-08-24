Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹4627.35 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹4666.9 and a low of ₹4620.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹131,808.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4988.55, while the 52-week low is ₹3462.05. On the BSE, a total of 51,949 shares of Bajaj Auto were traded.
24 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST
