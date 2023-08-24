Hello User
Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 4627.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4658.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 4627.35 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 4666.9 and a low of 4620.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 131,808.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4988.55, while the 52-week low is 3462.05. On the BSE, a total of 51,949 shares of Bajaj Auto were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4627.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 51,949 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 4,627.35.

