Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 7114 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7090.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto Stock Price Today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Bajaj Auto saw an opening price of 7066 and a closing price of 7114. The stock reached a high of 7210 and a low of 6946.9. The market capitalization of the company is 200,791.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 7420 and 3551.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 52,414 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹7114 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had a volume of 52,414 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 7,114.

