comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 08:10 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2023, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 4866.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4853.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj AutoPremium
Bajaj Auto

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto opened at 4800.15 and closed at 4866.75. The stock reached a high of 4875.9 and a low of 4800.15. The market capitalization of the company is 137326.28 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 4988.55 and the 52-week low is 3462.05. On the BSE, a total of 29554 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 08:10:21 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4866.75 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had a volume of 29,554 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 4,866.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout