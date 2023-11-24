Hello User
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Stocks Surge with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:14 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 5921.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5927.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 5800 and closed at 5755.4. The stock reached a high of 5945.8 and a low of 5796.65 throughout the day. The company's market capitalization is 167,564.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5767, while the 52-week low is 3522. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 26,947 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5927.15, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹5921.85

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5927.15 with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 5.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.09% from the previous closing price and the net change in the stock price is 5.3 points.

24 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5755.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 26,947. The closing price for the day was 5755.4.

