Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Stocks Surge with Positive Trading

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹5800 and closed at ₹5755.4. The stock reached a high of ₹5945.8 and a low of ₹5796.65 throughout the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹167,564.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5767, while the 52-week low is ₹3522. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 26,947 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5927.15 with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 5.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.09% from the previous closing price and the net change in the stock price is 5.3 points.
