Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto's Stock Plunges as Trading Turns Bearish

On the last day, Bajaj Auto opened at ₹4658.3 and closed at ₹4658.25. The stock reached a high of ₹4726 and a low of ₹4593.65. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is ₹130,847.97 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹4988.55 and a low of ₹3462.05. The BSE volume for Bajaj Auto was 4669 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bajaj Auto August futures opened at 4621.65 as against previous close of 4624.8 Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 4613.55. The bid price is slightly higher at 4614.35, while the offer price is 4618.0. There is a quantity of 250 available for both bid and offer. The open interest for Bajaj Auto stands at 2,338,250.

Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.59% 3 Months -5.46% 6 Months 20.83% YTD 28.04% 1 Year 13.88%

