Fri Aug 25 2023 10:00:35
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto's Stock Plunges as Trading Turns Bearish

1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 10:05 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 25 Aug 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 4624.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4621.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto opened at 4658.3 and closed at 4658.25. The stock reached a high of 4726 and a low of 4593.65. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is 130,847.97 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 4988.55 and a low of 3462.05. The BSE volume for Bajaj Auto was 4669 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:05:51 AM IST

Bajaj Auto August futures opened at 4621.65 as against previous close of 4624.8

Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 4613.55. The bid price is slightly higher at 4614.35, while the offer price is 4618.0. There is a quantity of 250 available for both bid and offer. The open interest for Bajaj Auto stands at 2,338,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

25 Aug 2023, 10:04:22 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4621.55, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹4624.3

The current data of Bajaj Auto stock shows that the price is 4621.55 with a percent change of -0.06. This means that the stock has slightly decreased in value. The net change is -2.75, indicating a small decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Bajaj Auto Profit Loss

25 Aug 2023, 09:44:06 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4626, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹4624.3

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4626, with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 1.7. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.04% or 1.7 points.

25 Aug 2023, 09:34:59 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.59%
3 Months-5.46%
6 Months20.83%
YTD28.04%
1 Year13.88%
25 Aug 2023, 09:33:46 AM IST

Bajaj Auto Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:00:06 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4624.3, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹4658.25

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4624.3, which represents a decrease of 0.73% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -33.95.

25 Aug 2023, 08:20:06 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4658.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had a volume of 4669 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 4658.25.

