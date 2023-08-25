Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto's Stock Plunges as Trading Turns Bearish

On the last day, Bajaj Auto opened at ₹4658.3 and closed at ₹4658.25. The stock reached a high of ₹4726 and a low of ₹4593.65. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is ₹130,847.97 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹4988.55 and a low of ₹3462.05. The BSE volume for Bajaj Auto was 4669 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.