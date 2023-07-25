Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 08:19 AM ISTLivemint
Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 4862.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4887.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Bajaj Auto had an open price of ₹4854 and a close price of ₹4862.6 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹4919.05 and a low of ₹4853.25. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is ₹138,285.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4988.55 and the 52-week low is ₹3462.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,374 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jul 2023, 08:20:04 AM IST
Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4862.6 yesterday
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 10,374. The closing price for the stock was ₹4,862.6.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!