Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

Bajaj Auto had an open price of ₹4854 and a close price of ₹4862.6 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹4919.05 and a low of ₹4853.25. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is ₹138,285.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4988.55 and the 52-week low is ₹3462.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,374 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jul 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4862.6 yesterday
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 10,374. The closing price for the stock was ₹4,862.6.