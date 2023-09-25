Hello User
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto's Stock Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 25 Sep 2023, by -1.68 %. The stock closed at 5085.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5000.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 5025.05 and closed at 5085.25. The highest price reached during the day was 5080, while the lowest price was 4995.1. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is 141,480.09 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 5272.2, and the 52-week low is 3462.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7290 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5000.05, down -1.68% from yesterday's ₹5085.25

The current price of Bajaj Auto stock is 5000.05, which represents a decrease of 1.68% from the previous trading session. This translates to a net change of -85.2 in terms of the stock's value.

25 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5085.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Auto had a trading volume of 7290 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 5085.25.

