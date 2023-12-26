Hello User
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 6365.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6413.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto Stock Price Today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 6271 and closed at 6246.6. The stock reached a high of 6385 and a low of 6270.65. The company's market capitalization is 180,266.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6485.1, while the 52-week low is 3522. The stock had a trading volume of 10,309 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹6413.4, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹6365.8

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 6413.4. There has been a percent change of 0.75, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 47.6, suggesting that the stock has increased by 47.6.

26 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.54%
3 Months18.28%
6 Months37.85%
YTD76.22%
1 Year76.96%
26 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹6365.8, up 1.91% from yesterday's ₹6246.6

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 6365.8, with a percent change of 1.91 and a net change of 119.2. This means that the stock has increased by 1.91% or 119.2 from its previous closing price.

26 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹6246.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Auto had a trading volume of 10,309 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 6246.6.

