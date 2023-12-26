Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto sees gains in trading today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹6271 and closed at ₹6246.6. The stock reached a high of ₹6385 and a low of ₹6270.65. The company's market capitalization is ₹180,266.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6485.1, while the 52-week low is ₹3522. The stock had a trading volume of 10,309 shares on the BSE.
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹6413.4. There has been a percent change of 0.75, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 47.6, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹47.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.54%
|3 Months
|18.28%
|6 Months
|37.85%
|YTD
|76.22%
|1 Year
|76.96%
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹6365.8, with a percent change of 1.91 and a net change of 119.2. This means that the stock has increased by 1.91% or ₹119.2 from its previous closing price.
On the last day, Bajaj Auto had a trading volume of 10,309 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹6246.6.
