Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 5.35 %. The stock closed at 7211.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7596.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto Stock Price Today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 7,374.95 and closed at 7,211.40. The stock reached a high of 7,625 and a low of 7,209.20 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 215,127.41 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 7,420 and the 52-week low is 3,551.20. The stock had a trading volume of 74,481 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 08:21 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹7211.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had a trading volume of 74,481 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 7,211.4.

