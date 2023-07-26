Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto shares surge on positive trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹4870.05 and closed at ₹4883.05. The stock reached a high of ₹4909.05 and a low of ₹4778.1. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is ₹137,063.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4988.55 and the 52-week low is ₹3462.05. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 39,783 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4871, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹4843.25 As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4871 with a percent change of 0.57. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.57% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 27.75, indicating an overall positive movement in the stock. Click here for Bajaj Auto Profit Loss Share Via

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4869, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹4843.25 The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the price is ₹4869. There has been a percent change of 0.53, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 25.75, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Share Via

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4859, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹4843.25 Based on the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4859 with a percent change of 0.33. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 15.75, which means the stock price has increased by this amount. Share Via

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4843.95, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹4883.05 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4843.95. It has experienced a percent change of -0.8, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -39.1, indicating a decrease of ₹39.1 in the stock price. Share Via

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4883.05 yesterday On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Bajaj Auto on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 39,783. The closing price for the shares was ₹4,883.05. Share Via