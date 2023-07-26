Hello User
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto shares surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 4843.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4871 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 4870.05 and closed at 4883.05. The stock reached a high of 4909.05 and a low of 4778.1. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is 137,063.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4988.55 and the 52-week low is 3462.05. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 39,783 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4871, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹4843.25

As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4871 with a percent change of 0.57. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.57% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 27.75, indicating an overall positive movement in the stock.

Click here for Bajaj Auto Profit Loss

26 Jul 2023, 09:36 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4869, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹4843.25

The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the price is 4869. There has been a percent change of 0.53, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 25.75, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

26 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Bajaj Auto Live Updates

26 Jul 2023, 09:16 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4859, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹4843.25

Based on the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4859 with a percent change of 0.33. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 15.75, which means the stock price has increased by this amount.

26 Jul 2023, 09:04 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4843.95, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹4883.05

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4843.95. It has experienced a percent change of -0.8, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -39.1, indicating a decrease of 39.1 in the stock price.

26 Jul 2023, 08:19 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4883.05 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Bajaj Auto on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 39,783. The closing price for the shares was 4,883.05.

