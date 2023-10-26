Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto closed today at ₹5250.8, down -1.8% from yesterday's ₹5347.15

On the last day, Bajaj Auto had an opening price of ₹5380 and a closing price of ₹5406.9. The stock had a high of ₹5421 and a low of ₹5335. The market capitalization of the company was ₹151,302.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹5514.65, while the 52-week low was ₹3522. The total BSE volume for the day was 5804 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto closed today at ₹5250.8, down -1.8% from yesterday's ₹5347.15 Today, the closing price of Bajaj Auto stock was ₹5250.8, representing a decrease of 1.8% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹5347.15. The net change in price was -96.35.

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Auto 5250.8 -96.35 -1.8 5514.65 3522.0 148575.25 Eicher Motors 3327.15 -55.7 -1.65 3886.0 2835.95 90991.42 TVS Motor Co 1580.75 4.6 0.29 1616.9 968.0 75099.39 Hero Motocorp 3119.5 -19.2 -0.61 3275.0 2246.75 62340.0 Tube Investments Of India 2923.9 -19.85 -0.67 3737.15 2375.05 56466.67

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Bajaj Auto reached a low of ₹5238.05 and a high of ₹5345 on the current day.

Bajaj Auto Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Bajaj Auto Ltd stock has a 52 week low price of 3520.05 and a 52 week high price of 5510.

Bajaj Auto October futures opened at 5326.05 as against previous close of 5355.2 Bajaj Auto's spot price is currently at 5264. The bid price stands at 5271.7, with a bid quantity of 250. The offer price is 5277.6, accompanied by a quantity of 250. The open interest for Bajaj Auto is at 271,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5250.4, down -1.81% from yesterday's ₹5347.15 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5250.4. The stock has experienced a decrease of 1.81%, resulting in a net change of -96.75.

Top active options for Bajaj Auto Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 26 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of ₹5350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.0 (-89.07%) & ₹0.35 (-91.03%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 26 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹40.5 (+831.03%) & ₹4.0 (+150.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Auto 5263.0 -84.15 -1.57 5514.65 3522.0 148920.46 Eicher Motors 3327.0 -55.85 -1.65 3886.0 2835.95 90987.32 TVS Motor Co 1571.2 -4.95 -0.31 1616.9 968.0 74645.69 Hero Motocorp 3100.15 -38.55 -1.23 3275.0 2246.75 61953.31 Tube Investments Of India 2918.9 -24.85 -0.84 3737.15 2375.05 56370.11

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5270, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹5347.15 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5270, with a percent change of -1.44 and a net change of -77.15. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.44% and has dropped by ₹77.15 in total.

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range The Bajaj Auto stock had a low price of ₹5238.05 and a high price of ₹5345.

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5279.75, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹5347.15 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5279.75, representing a decrease of 1.26% compared to the previous day's closing price. This corresponds to a net change of - ₹67.4.

Bajaj Auto October futures opened at 5326.05 as against previous close of 5355.2 Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 5284.65. The bid price stands at 5290.6 with a bid quantity of 250, while the offer price is 5294.5 with an offer quantity of 500. The stock has an open interest of 281250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bajaj Auto share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 5332.66 10 Days 5200.26 20 Days 5105.80 50 Days 4890.08 100 Days 4825.76 300 Days 4406.59

Top active options for Bajaj Auto Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 26 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of ₹5350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.05 (-83.33%) & ₹0.25 (-93.59%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 26 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.05 (-6.9%) & ₹1.4 (-12.5%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Bajaj Auto stock is ₹5279.75 and the high price is ₹5345.

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5293.2, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹5347.15 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5293.2, with a percent change of -1.01 and a net change of -53.95. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.01% or ₹53.95. Click here for Bajaj Auto Board Meetings

Bajaj Auto Live Updates BAJAJ AUTO More Information

Bajaj Auto October futures opened at 5326.05 as against previous close of 5355.2 Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 5294.3. The bid price is 5303.5 with a bid quantity of 250, and the offer price is 5305.8 with an offer quantity of 500. The stock has an open interest of 314,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Auto 5293.3 -53.85 -1.01 5514.65 3522.0 149777.82 Eicher Motors 3336.2 -46.65 -1.38 3886.0 2835.95 91238.92 TVS Motor Co 1559.9 -16.25 -1.03 1616.9 968.0 74108.84 Hero Motocorp 3098.0 -40.7 -1.3 3275.0 2246.75 61910.35 Tube Investments Of India 2908.0 -35.75 -1.21 3737.15 2375.05 56159.61

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5298.25, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹5347.15 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5298.25. There has been a percent change of -0.91, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -48.9, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹48.9.

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Bajaj Auto reached a low of ₹5279.75 and a high of ₹5345 on the current day.

Top active options for Bajaj Auto Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 26 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of ₹5350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.85 (-73.5%) & ₹0.3 (-76.92%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 26 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.8 (-10.34%) & ₹1.3 (-18.75%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bajaj Auto share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 11 9 9 8 Buy 12 13 12 13 Hold 14 15 16 16 Sell 4 4 4 4 Strong Sell 2 2 2 2

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5289.6, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹5347.15 The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is ₹5289.6. There has been a percent change of -1.08, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -57.55, suggesting a decrease of ₹57.55 in the stock price.

Bajaj Auto October futures opened at 5326.05 as against previous close of 5355.2 Bajaj Auto, an Indian automobile company, is currently trading at a spot price of 5304.5. The bid price is slightly higher at 5311.8, while the offer price is 5314.4. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 250. The open interest for Bajaj Auto stands at 321,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Auto 5301.1 -46.05 -0.86 5514.65 3522.0 149998.53 Eicher Motors 3349.45 -33.4 -0.99 3886.0 2835.95 91601.28 TVS Motor Co 1550.15 -26.0 -1.65 1616.9 968.0 73645.63 Hero Motocorp 3094.0 -44.7 -1.42 3275.0 2246.75 61830.41 Tube Investments Of India 2904.85 -38.9 -1.32 3737.15 2375.05 56098.78

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5301.55, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹5347.15 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5301.55. There has been a decrease of 0.85% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -45.6.

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Bajaj Auto reached a low of ₹5279.75 and a high of ₹5345 on the current day.

Top active options for Bajaj Auto Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 26 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of ₹5350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.55 (-75.14%) & ₹0.2 (-84.62%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 26 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.2 (+134.48%) & ₹1.65 (+3.13%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Auto 5288.45 -58.7 -1.1 5514.65 3522.0 149640.59 Eicher Motors 3325.0 -57.85 -1.71 3886.0 2835.95 90932.62 TVS Motor Co 1554.0 -22.15 -1.41 1616.9 968.0 73828.54 Hero Motocorp 3107.3 -31.4 -1.0 3275.0 2246.75 62096.2 Tube Investments Of India 2902.0 -41.75 -1.42 3737.15 2375.05 56043.74

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5282.75, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹5347.15 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5282.75. It has experienced a percent change of -1.2, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -64.4, implying a decline in the stock price.

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range Bajaj Auto stock reached a low of ₹5290 and a high of ₹5345 on the current day.

Bajaj Auto Live Updates BAJAJ AUTO More Information

Bajaj Auto October futures opened at 5326.05 as against previous close of 5355.2 Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 5294.95. The bid price is 5302.0, with a bid quantity of 250 shares. The offer price stands at 5307.25, with an offer quantity of 250 shares. The stock has an open interest of 393,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5297.8, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹5347.15 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5297.8, with a percent change of -0.92 and a net change of -49.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.92% and the value has decreased by ₹49.35.

Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 4.01% 3 Months 14.35% 6 Months 24.38% YTD 47.88% 1 Year 46.34%

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5347.15, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹5406.9 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5347.15. It has experienced a percentage change of -1.11, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -59.75, implying a decrease in the stock price of Bajaj Auto by that amount.

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5406.9 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 5804 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹5406.9.