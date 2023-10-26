comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/ Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto closed today at 5250.8, down -1.8% from yesterday's 5347.15
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto closed today at ₹5250.8, down -1.8% from yesterday's ₹5347.15

25 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -1.8 %. The stock closed at 5347.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5250.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj AutoPremium
Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto had an opening price of 5380 and a closing price of 5406.9. The stock had a high of 5421 and a low of 5335. The market capitalization of the company was 151,302.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 5514.65, while the 52-week low was 3522. The total BSE volume for the day was 5804 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:42:50 PM IST

Today, the closing price of Bajaj Auto stock was 5250.8, representing a decrease of 1.8% compared to the previous day's closing price of 5347.15. The net change in price was -96.35.

26 Oct 2023, 06:15:02 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 05:47:45 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Bajaj Auto reached a low of 5238.05 and a high of 5345 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:29:49 PM IST

Bajaj Auto Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Bajaj Auto Ltd stock has a 52 week low price of 3520.05 and a 52 week high price of 5510.

26 Oct 2023, 03:27:58 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 03:05:38 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 02:42:30 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 02:34:26 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 02:29:03 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 02:22:25 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 02:03:15 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 02:00:44 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 01:42:48 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days5332.66
10 Days5200.26
20 Days5105.80
50 Days4890.08
100 Days4825.76
300 Days4406.59
26 Oct 2023, 01:30:16 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 01:27:22 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 01:02:30 PM IST

Click here for Bajaj Auto Board Meetings

26 Oct 2023, 01:00:19 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 12:50:28 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 12:41:59 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 12:26:01 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 12:24:42 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 12:13:10 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 12:09:57 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy11998
Buy12131213
Hold14151616
Sell4444
Strong Sell2222
26 Oct 2023, 11:40:57 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 11:33:07 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 11:32:46 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 11:23:27 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 11:22:39 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 10:51:24 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 10:44:44 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 10:38:37 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 10:25:01 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 10:03:00 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 10:00:05 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 09:40:07 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 09:38:15 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.01%
3 Months14.35%
6 Months24.38%
YTD47.88%
1 Year46.34%
26 Oct 2023, 09:02:49 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 08:20:33 AM IST

