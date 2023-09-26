Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto sees gains in today's trading

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹5001 and closed at ₹5000.05. The stock had a high of ₹5060 and a low of ₹4995.35. The company's market capitalization is ₹141,587.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5272.2, while the 52-week low is ₹3462.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8367 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.