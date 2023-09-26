Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 5003.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5048.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 5001 and closed at 5000.05. The stock had a high of 5060 and a low of 4995.35. The company's market capitalization is 141,587.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5272.2, while the 52-week low is 3462.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8367 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:53 AM IST Bajaj Auto Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:47 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5048.55, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹5003.9

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5048.55 with a net change of 44.65, representing a 0.89% increase. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight upward movement in its value.

26 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.44%
3 Months3.63%
6 Months31.46%
YTD38.42%
1 Year35.32%
26 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5003.85, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹5000.05

The current data of Bajaj Auto stock shows that its price is 5003.85. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.08. The net change in the stock price is 3.8.

26 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5000.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8367. The closing price for the stock was 5000.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.