Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto sees gains in today's trading

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹5001 and closed at ₹5000.05. The stock had a high of ₹5060 and a low of ₹4995.35. The company's market capitalization is ₹141,587.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5272.2, while the 52-week low is ₹3462.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8367 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5048.55 with a net change of ₹44.65, representing a 0.89% increase. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight upward movement in its value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.44%
|3 Months
|3.63%
|6 Months
|31.46%
|YTD
|38.42%
|1 Year
|35.32%
The current data of Bajaj Auto stock shows that its price is ₹5003.85. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.08. The net change in the stock price is 3.8.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8367. The closing price for the stock was ₹5000.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!