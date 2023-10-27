Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto closed today at ₹5373.7, up 2.09% from yesterday's ₹5263.75

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had an opening price of ₹5335 and a closing price of ₹5347.15. The stock reached a high of ₹5345 and a low of ₹5238.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹148,576.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5514.65 and the 52-week low is ₹3522. The BSE volume for the stock was 5207 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto closed today at ₹5373.7, up 2.09% from yesterday's ₹5263.75 Today, the closing price of Bajaj Auto stock was ₹5373.7, which represents a percent change of 2.09. This means that the stock increased by 2.09% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹5263.75. The net change in the stock price was ₹109.95, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Auto 5373.7 109.95 2.09 5514.65 3522.0 152052.8 Eicher Motors 3396.3 71.0 2.14 3886.0 2835.95 92882.55 TVS Motor Co 1594.6 17.75 1.13 1616.9 968.0 75757.39 Hero Motocorp 3111.95 0.45 0.01 3275.0 2246.75 62189.12 Tube Investments Of India 3065.2 139.2 4.76 3737.15 2375.05 59195.47

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Bajaj Auto stock is ₹5260, while the high price is ₹5424.25.

Top active options for Bajaj Auto Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 27 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹126.35 (+63.88%) & ₹81.1 (+74.22%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 27 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹61.5 (-46.94%) & ₹36.5 (-51.75%) respectively.

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5389.15, up 2.38% from yesterday's ₹5263.75 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5389.15. The stock saw a percent change of 2.38, indicating an increase in value. The net change for the stock was 125.4, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Auto 5392.0 128.25 2.44 5514.65 3522.0 152570.61 Eicher Motors 3392.45 67.15 2.02 3886.0 2835.95 92777.26 TVS Motor Co 1596.5 19.65 1.25 1616.9 968.0 75847.66 Hero Motocorp 3122.0 10.5 0.34 3275.0 2246.75 62389.96 Tube Investments Of India 3058.2 132.2 4.52 3737.15 2375.05 59060.29

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Bajaj Auto stock today was ₹5260 and the high price was ₹5424.25.

Bajaj Auto October futures opened at 5305.15 as against previous close of 5299.5 Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 5404.1. The bid price stands at 5428.2 with a bid quantity of 125, while the offer price is 5430.25 with an offer quantity of 125. The open interest for Bajaj Auto is 2440625.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5401.95, up 2.63% from yesterday's ₹5263.75 The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the price is at ₹5401.95. There has been a percent change of 2.63, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 138.2, which represents the actual increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock has shown positive movement and has gained value.

Bajaj Auto share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 5373.97 10 Days 5231.26 20 Days 5122.96 50 Days 4904.28 100 Days 4833.59 300 Days 4415.39

Top active options for Bajaj Auto Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 27 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹135.5 (+75.75%) & ₹87.8 (+88.61%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 27 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹65.5 (-43.49%) & ₹38.55 (-49.04%) respectively.

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Bajaj Auto stock today was ₹5260, while the high price reached ₹5424.25.

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5396.05, up 2.51% from yesterday's ₹5263.75 The current data of Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is ₹5396.05, with a percent change of 2.51 and a net change of 132.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value. Investors who hold Bajaj Auto stock would have seen a positive return on their investment. It is important to note that this data is based on the current moment and is subject to change as market conditions fluctuate.

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Auto 5387.7 123.95 2.35 5514.65 3522.0 152448.94 Eicher Motors 3375.65 50.35 1.51 3886.0 2835.95 92317.81 TVS Motor Co 1585.15 8.3 0.53 1616.9 968.0 75308.43 Hero Motocorp 3122.45 10.95 0.35 3275.0 2246.75 62398.95 Tube Investments Of India 3054.0 128.0 4.37 3737.15 2375.05 58979.18

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5387.95, up 2.36% from yesterday's ₹5263.75 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5387.95. It has experienced a percent change of 2.36, representing a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 124.2, indicating an increase in value.

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Bajaj Auto stock is ₹5260 and the high price is ₹5403.8.

Top active options for Bajaj Auto Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 27 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹125.25 (+62.45%) & ₹80.45 (+72.82%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 27 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹68.0 (-41.33%) & ₹40.3 (-46.73%) respectively.

Bajaj Auto share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 11 10 9 8 Buy 12 12 12 12 Hold 14 15 16 17 Sell 4 4 4 4 Strong Sell 2 2 2 2

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5380, up 2.21% from yesterday's ₹5263.75 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5380, representing a 2.21% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in stock price is 116.25.

Bajaj Auto October futures opened at 5305.15 as against previous close of 5299.5 Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 5375.3 with a bid price of 5408.15 and an offer price of 5409.9. The offer quantity is 250 and the bid quantity is 125. The open interest for Bajaj Auto is 2420375.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Auto 5370.0 106.25 2.02 5514.65 3522.0 151948.1 Eicher Motors 3393.85 68.55 2.06 3886.0 2835.95 92815.54 TVS Motor Co 1587.0 10.15 0.64 1616.9 968.0 75396.32 Hero Motocorp 3128.85 17.35 0.56 3275.0 2246.75 62526.85 Tube Investments Of India 3058.0 132.0 4.51 3737.15 2375.05 59056.43

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Bajaj Auto reached a low of ₹5260 and a high of ₹5363.75 during the current trading day.

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5347.9, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹5263.75 The current price of Bajaj Auto stock is ₹5347.9, which represents a 1.6 percent increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of ₹84.15.

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5347.45, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹5263.75 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5347.45 with a 1.59% increase. This represents a net change of 83.7. Click here for Bajaj Auto Dividend

Top active options for Bajaj Auto Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 27 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹57.25 (+22.99%) & ₹94.0 (+21.92%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 27 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹53.5 (-29.28%) & ₹18.35 (-36.83%) respectively.

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Auto 5342.35 78.6 1.49 5514.65 3522.0 151165.73 Eicher Motors 3372.9 47.6 1.43 3886.0 2835.95 92242.6 TVS Motor Co 1586.85 10.0 0.63 1616.9 968.0 75389.2 Hero Motocorp 3132.7 21.2 0.68 3275.0 2246.75 62603.79 Tube Investments Of India 3037.95 111.95 3.83 3737.15 2375.05 58669.22

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Bajaj Auto stock is ₹5260, while the high price is ₹5337.75.

Bajaj Auto October futures opened at 5305.15 as against previous close of 5299.5 Bajaj Auto is a leading automobile company in India. The stock is currently trading at a spot price of ₹5317.5. The bid price is slightly lower at ₹5351.65, while the offer price is ₹5354.95. The bid and offer quantities stand at 125 each. The stock has a significant open interest of 2400000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5250.8, down -1.8% from yesterday's ₹5347.15 The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5250.8, with a percent change of -1.8 and a net change of -96.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.8% and the value has decreased by ₹96.35.

Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.37% 3 Months 13.77% 6 Months 19.31% YTD 45.44% 1 Year 43.93%

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5250.8, down -1.8% from yesterday's ₹5347.15 The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is ₹5250.8. There has been a 1.8% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -96.35.

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 5207. The closing price for the stock was ₹5347.15.