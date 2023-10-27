Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto closed today at 5373.7, up 2.09% from yesterday's 5263.75

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had an opening price of ₹5335 and a closing price of ₹5347.15. The stock reached a high of ₹5345 and a low of ₹5238.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹148,576.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5514.65 and the 52-week low is ₹3522. The BSE volume for the stock was 5207 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of Bajaj Auto stock was ₹5373.7, which represents a percent change of 2.09. This means that the stock increased by 2.09% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹5263.75. The net change in the stock price was ₹109.95, indicating a positive movement in the stock.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bajaj Auto
|5373.7
|109.95
|2.09
|5514.65
|3522.0
|152052.8
|Eicher Motors
|3396.3
|71.0
|2.14
|3886.0
|2835.95
|92882.55
|TVS Motor Co
|1594.6
|17.75
|1.13
|1616.9
|968.0
|75757.39
|Hero Motocorp
|3111.95
|0.45
|0.01
|3275.0
|2246.75
|62189.12
|Tube Investments Of India
|3065.2
|139.2
|4.76
|3737.15
|2375.05
|59195.47
The current day's low price for Bajaj Auto stock is ₹5260, while the high price is ₹5424.25.
Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 27 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹126.35 (+63.88%) & ₹81.1 (+74.22%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 27 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹61.5 (-46.94%) & ₹36.5 (-51.75%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5389.15. The stock saw a percent change of 2.38, indicating an increase in value. The net change for the stock was 125.4, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bajaj Auto
|5392.0
|128.25
|2.44
|5514.65
|3522.0
|152570.61
|Eicher Motors
|3392.45
|67.15
|2.02
|3886.0
|2835.95
|92777.26
|TVS Motor Co
|1596.5
|19.65
|1.25
|1616.9
|968.0
|75847.66
|Hero Motocorp
|3122.0
|10.5
|0.34
|3275.0
|2246.75
|62389.96
|Tube Investments Of India
|3058.2
|132.2
|4.52
|3737.15
|2375.05
|59060.29
The low price of Bajaj Auto stock today was ₹5260 and the high price was ₹5424.25.
Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 5404.1. The bid price stands at 5428.2 with a bid quantity of 125, while the offer price is 5430.25 with an offer quantity of 125. The open interest for Bajaj Auto is 2440625.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the price is at ₹5401.95. There has been a percent change of 2.63, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 138.2, which represents the actual increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock has shown positive movement and has gained value.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|5373.97
|10 Days
|5231.26
|20 Days
|5122.96
|50 Days
|4904.28
|100 Days
|4833.59
|300 Days
|4415.39
Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 27 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹135.5 (+75.75%) & ₹87.8 (+88.61%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 27 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹65.5 (-43.49%) & ₹38.55 (-49.04%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The low price of Bajaj Auto stock today was ₹5260, while the high price reached ₹5424.25.
The current data of Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is ₹5396.05, with a percent change of 2.51 and a net change of 132.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value. Investors who hold Bajaj Auto stock would have seen a positive return on their investment. It is important to note that this data is based on the current moment and is subject to change as market conditions fluctuate.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bajaj Auto
|5387.7
|123.95
|2.35
|5514.65
|3522.0
|152448.94
|Eicher Motors
|3375.65
|50.35
|1.51
|3886.0
|2835.95
|92317.81
|TVS Motor Co
|1585.15
|8.3
|0.53
|1616.9
|968.0
|75308.43
|Hero Motocorp
|3122.45
|10.95
|0.35
|3275.0
|2246.75
|62398.95
|Tube Investments Of India
|3054.0
|128.0
|4.37
|3737.15
|2375.05
|58979.18
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5387.95. It has experienced a percent change of 2.36, representing a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 124.2, indicating an increase in value.
The current day's low price for Bajaj Auto stock is ₹5260 and the high price is ₹5403.8.
Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 27 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹125.25 (+62.45%) & ₹80.45 (+72.82%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 27 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹68.0 (-41.33%) & ₹40.3 (-46.73%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|10
|9
|8
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Hold
|14
|15
|16
|17
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5380, representing a 2.21% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in stock price is 116.25.
Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 5375.3 with a bid price of 5408.15 and an offer price of 5409.9. The offer quantity is 250 and the bid quantity is 125. The open interest for Bajaj Auto is 2420375.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bajaj Auto
|5370.0
|106.25
|2.02
|5514.65
|3522.0
|151948.1
|Eicher Motors
|3393.85
|68.55
|2.06
|3886.0
|2835.95
|92815.54
|TVS Motor Co
|1587.0
|10.15
|0.64
|1616.9
|968.0
|75396.32
|Hero Motocorp
|3128.85
|17.35
|0.56
|3275.0
|2246.75
|62526.85
|Tube Investments Of India
|3058.0
|132.0
|4.51
|3737.15
|2375.05
|59056.43
The stock of Bajaj Auto reached a low of ₹5260 and a high of ₹5363.75 during the current trading day.
The current price of Bajaj Auto stock is ₹5347.9, which represents a 1.6 percent increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of ₹84.15.
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5347.45 with a 1.59% increase. This represents a net change of 83.7.
Click here for Bajaj Auto Dividend
Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 27 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹57.25 (+22.99%) & ₹94.0 (+21.92%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 27 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹53.5 (-29.28%) & ₹18.35 (-36.83%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bajaj Auto
|5342.35
|78.6
|1.49
|5514.65
|3522.0
|151165.73
|Eicher Motors
|3372.9
|47.6
|1.43
|3886.0
|2835.95
|92242.6
|TVS Motor Co
|1586.85
|10.0
|0.63
|1616.9
|968.0
|75389.2
|Hero Motocorp
|3132.7
|21.2
|0.68
|3275.0
|2246.75
|62603.79
|Tube Investments Of India
|3037.95
|111.95
|3.83
|3737.15
|2375.05
|58669.22
The current day's low price of Bajaj Auto stock is ₹5260, while the high price is ₹5337.75.
Bajaj Auto is a leading automobile company in India. The stock is currently trading at a spot price of ₹5317.5. The bid price is slightly lower at ₹5351.65, while the offer price is ₹5354.95. The bid and offer quantities stand at 125 each. The stock has a significant open interest of 2400000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5250.8, with a percent change of -1.8 and a net change of -96.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.8% and the value has decreased by ₹96.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.37%
|3 Months
|13.77%
|6 Months
|19.31%
|YTD
|45.44%
|1 Year
|43.93%
The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is ₹5250.8. There has been a 1.8% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -96.35.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 5207. The closing price for the stock was ₹5347.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!