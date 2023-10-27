Hello User
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto closed today at 5373.7, up 2.09% from yesterday's 5263.75

24 min read . 27 Oct 2023
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 2.09 %. The stock closed at 5263.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5373.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had an opening price of 5335 and a closing price of 5347.15. The stock reached a high of 5345 and a low of 5238.05. The market capitalization of the company is 148,576.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5514.65 and the 52-week low is 3522. The BSE volume for the stock was 5207 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:45 PM IST Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto closed today at ₹5373.7, up 2.09% from yesterday's ₹5263.75

Today, the closing price of Bajaj Auto stock was 5373.7, which represents a percent change of 2.09. This means that the stock increased by 2.09% compared to the previous day's closing price of 5263.75. The net change in the stock price was 109.95, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

27 Oct 2023, 06:18 PM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5373.7109.952.095514.653522.0152052.8
Eicher Motors3396.371.02.143886.02835.9592882.55
TVS Motor Co1594.617.751.131616.9968.075757.39
Hero Motocorp3111.950.450.013275.02246.7562189.12
Tube Investments Of India3065.2139.24.763737.152375.0559195.47
27 Oct 2023, 05:44 PM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Bajaj Auto stock is 5260, while the high price is 5424.25.

27 Oct 2023, 02:52 PM IST Top active options for Bajaj Auto

Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 27 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 126.35 (+63.88%) & 81.1 (+74.22%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 27 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of 5300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 61.5 (-46.94%) & 36.5 (-51.75%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 02:34 PM IST Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5389.15, up 2.38% from yesterday's ₹5263.75

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5389.15. The stock saw a percent change of 2.38, indicating an increase in value. The net change for the stock was 125.4, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 02:32 PM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5392.0128.252.445514.653522.0152570.61
Eicher Motors3392.4567.152.023886.02835.9592777.26
TVS Motor Co1596.519.651.251616.9968.075847.66
Hero Motocorp3122.010.50.343275.02246.7562389.96
Tube Investments Of India3058.2132.24.523737.152375.0559060.29
27 Oct 2023, 02:24 PM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bajaj Auto stock today was 5260 and the high price was 5424.25.

27 Oct 2023, 02:09 PM IST Bajaj Auto October futures opened at 5305.15 as against previous close of 5299.5

Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 5404.1. The bid price stands at 5428.2 with a bid quantity of 125, while the offer price is 5430.25 with an offer quantity of 125. The open interest for Bajaj Auto is 2440625.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 02:01 PM IST Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5401.95, up 2.63% from yesterday's ₹5263.75

The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the price is at 5401.95. There has been a percent change of 2.63, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 138.2, which represents the actual increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock has shown positive movement and has gained value.

27 Oct 2023, 01:36 PM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days5373.97
10 Days5231.26
20 Days5122.96
50 Days4904.28
100 Days4833.59
300 Days4415.39
27 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST Top active options for Bajaj Auto

Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 27 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 135.5 (+75.75%) & 87.8 (+88.61%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 27 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 5300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 65.5 (-43.49%) & 38.55 (-49.04%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 01:15 PM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bajaj Auto stock today was 5260, while the high price reached 5424.25.

27 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5396.05, up 2.51% from yesterday's ₹5263.75

The current data of Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is 5396.05, with a percent change of 2.51 and a net change of 132.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value. Investors who hold Bajaj Auto stock would have seen a positive return on their investment. It is important to note that this data is based on the current moment and is subject to change as market conditions fluctuate.

27 Oct 2023, 12:53 PM IST Bajaj Auto Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5387.7123.952.355514.653522.0152448.94
Eicher Motors3375.6550.351.513886.02835.9592317.81
TVS Motor Co1585.158.30.531616.9968.075308.43
Hero Motocorp3122.4510.950.353275.02246.7562398.95
Tube Investments Of India3054.0128.04.373737.152375.0558979.18
27 Oct 2023, 12:29 PM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5387.95, up 2.36% from yesterday's ₹5263.75

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5387.95. It has experienced a percent change of 2.36, representing a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 124.2, indicating an increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Bajaj Auto stock is 5260 and the high price is 5403.8.

27 Oct 2023, 12:05 PM IST Top active options for Bajaj Auto

Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 27 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 125.25 (+62.45%) & 80.45 (+72.82%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 27 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of 5300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 68.0 (-41.33%) & 40.3 (-46.73%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 11:59 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy111098
Buy12121212
Hold14151617
Sell4444
Strong Sell2222
27 Oct 2023, 11:52 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5380, up 2.21% from yesterday's ₹5263.75

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5380, representing a 2.21% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in stock price is 116.25.

27 Oct 2023, 11:41 AM IST Bajaj Auto October futures opened at 5305.15 as against previous close of 5299.5

Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 5375.3 with a bid price of 5408.15 and an offer price of 5409.9. The offer quantity is 250 and the bid quantity is 125. The open interest for Bajaj Auto is 2420375.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 11:33 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5370.0106.252.025514.653522.0151948.1
Eicher Motors3393.8568.552.063886.02835.9592815.54
TVS Motor Co1587.010.150.641616.9968.075396.32
Hero Motocorp3128.8517.350.563275.02246.7562526.85
Tube Investments Of India3058.0132.04.513737.152375.0559056.43
27 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Bajaj Auto reached a low of 5260 and a high of 5363.75 during the current trading day.

27 Oct 2023, 11:06 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5347.9, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹5263.75

The current price of Bajaj Auto stock is 5347.9, which represents a 1.6 percent increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of 84.15.

27 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5347.45, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹5263.75

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5347.45 with a 1.59% increase. This represents a net change of 83.7.

27 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST Top active options for Bajaj Auto

Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 27 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 57.25 (+22.99%) & 94.0 (+21.92%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 27 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 53.5 (-29.28%) & 18.35 (-36.83%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5342.3578.61.495514.653522.0151165.73
Eicher Motors3372.947.61.433886.02835.9592242.6
TVS Motor Co1586.8510.00.631616.9968.075389.2
Hero Motocorp3132.721.20.683275.02246.7562603.79
Tube Investments Of India3037.95111.953.833737.152375.0558669.22
27 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bajaj Auto stock is 5260, while the high price is 5337.75.

27 Oct 2023, 10:09 AM IST Bajaj Auto October futures opened at 5305.15 as against previous close of 5299.5

Bajaj Auto is a leading automobile company in India. The stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5317.5. The bid price is slightly lower at 5351.65, while the offer price is 5354.95. The bid and offer quantities stand at 125 each. The stock has a significant open interest of 2400000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Bajaj Auto Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5250.8, down -1.8% from yesterday's ₹5347.15

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5250.8, with a percent change of -1.8 and a net change of -96.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.8% and the value has decreased by 96.35.

27 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.37%
3 Months13.77%
6 Months19.31%
YTD45.44%
1 Year43.93%
27 Oct 2023, 09:19 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5250.8, down -1.8% from yesterday's ₹5347.15

The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is 5250.8. There has been a 1.8% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -96.35.

27 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5347.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 5207. The closing price for the stock was 5347.15.

