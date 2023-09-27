Hello User
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto's Stock Soars with Positive Trading

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 5003.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5064.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 5003 and closed at 5003.9. The stock had a high of 5101.15 and a low of 5002.85. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is 143299.51 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 5272.2 and the 52-week low is 3462.05. On the BSE, a total of 45,821 shares of Bajaj Auto were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5064.35, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹5003.9

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5064.35, with a percent change of 1.21 and a net change of 60.45. This means that the stock has increased by 1.21% from its previous closing price and has gained 60.45 points.

27 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5003.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, a total of 45,821 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 5003.9.

