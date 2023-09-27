Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto's Stock Soars with Positive Trading

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹5003 and closed at ₹5003.9. The stock had a high of ₹5101.15 and a low of ₹5002.85. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is ₹143299.51 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹5272.2 and the 52-week low is ₹3462.05. On the BSE, a total of 45,821 shares of Bajaj Auto were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5064.35, with a percent change of 1.21 and a net change of 60.45. This means that the stock has increased by 1.21% from its previous closing price and has gained 60.45 points.
