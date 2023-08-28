Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Stocks Rise in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:46 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 4588.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4616.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto had an opening price of 4614.35 and a closing price of 4624.3. The stock reached a high of 4644.9 and a low of 4569.1. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is currently 130,379.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 4988.55 and 3462.05 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 25,798 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4616.3, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹4588.6

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4616.3, with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 27.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.6% compared to the previous trading day and has gained 27.7 points.

28 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Bajaj Auto Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.68%
3 Months-4.34%
6 Months19.07%
YTD26.77%
1 Year12.83%
28 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4607.75, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹4624.3

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4607.75. It has experienced a percent change of -0.36 and a net change of -16.55.

28 Aug 2023, 08:23 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4624.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 25,798. The closing price for the stock was 4,624.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.