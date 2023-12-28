Hello User
Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 3.94 %. The stock closed at 6463.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6718 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto Stock Price Today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 6475 and closed at 6463.65. The stock reached a high of 6737.7 and a low of 6470.15. The company has a market capitalization of 190,240.16 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 6485.1 and 3522 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 16,764 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹6463.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Auto had a BSE volume of 16,764 shares, with a closing price of 6,463.65.

