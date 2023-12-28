Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹6475 and closed at ₹6463.65. The stock reached a high of ₹6737.7 and a low of ₹6470.15. The company has a market capitalization of ₹190,240.16 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹6485.1 and ₹3522 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 16,764 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.