Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stocks slump in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stocks slump in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 09:16 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 28 Jul 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 4850.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4847.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto had an opening price of 4875.05 and a closing price of 4871.65. The highest price during the day was 4905, while the lowest price was 4823.3. The market capitalization of the company was 136819.79 crore. The 52-week high for Bajaj Auto was 4988.55, and the 52-week low was 3462.05. The BSE volume for the day was 12253 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:16:47 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4847.7, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹4850.75

The current data of Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is 4847.7. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.06. The net change in the stock price is -3.05.

28 Jul 2023, 09:04:34 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4835.35, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹4871.65

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4835.35, with a percent change of -0.75%. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -36.3, which means the stock has decreased by 36.3.

28 Jul 2023, 08:00:34 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4871.65 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 12,253. The closing price for the stock was 4,871.65.

