Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stocks slump in trading today

On the last day, Bajaj Auto had an opening price of ₹4875.05 and a closing price of ₹4871.65. The highest price during the day was ₹4905, while the lowest price was ₹4823.3. The market capitalization of the company was ₹136819.79 crore. The 52-week high for Bajaj Auto was ₹4988.55, and the 52-week low was ₹3462.05. The BSE volume for the day was 12253 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.