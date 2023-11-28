Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had an opening price of ₹5927.15 and a closing price of ₹5921.85. The stock reached a high of ₹5958.9 and a low of ₹5851.45. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is ₹165,572.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5958.9, while the 52-week low is ₹3522. The BSE volume for Bajaj Auto was 12,822 shares.
The current day's low price of Bajaj Auto stock is ₹5915.9, while the high price is ₹5988.95.
Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 5915.1, with a bid price of 5917.9 and an offer price of 5919.85. The offer quantity is 125, while the bid quantity is also 125. The stock has an open interest of 2094875.
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5930. There has been no significant change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.2%.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.31%
|3 Months
|27.24%
|6 Months
|28.47%
|YTD
|64.0%
|1 Year
|63.81%
The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is ₹5851.45, which represents a decrease of 1.19%. The net change in the stock price is -70.4, indicating a decline in value.
On the last day, Bajaj Auto had a volume of 12,822 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹5,921.85.
