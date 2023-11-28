Hello User
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:18 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 5929.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5930 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had an opening price of 5927.15 and a closing price of 5921.85. The stock reached a high of 5958.9 and a low of 5851.45. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is 165,572.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5958.9, while the 52-week low is 3522. The BSE volume for Bajaj Auto was 12,822 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:18 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bajaj Auto stock is 5915.9, while the high price is 5988.95.

28 Nov 2023, 10:05 AM IST Bajaj Auto November futures opened at 5940.05 as against previous close of 5925.9

Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 5915.1, with a bid price of 5917.9 and an offer price of 5919.85. The offer quantity is 125, while the bid quantity is also 125. The stock has an open interest of 2094875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5930, up 0% from yesterday's ₹5929.8

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5930. There has been no significant change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.2%.

28 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Bajaj Auto Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.31%
3 Months27.24%
6 Months28.47%
YTD64.0%
1 Year63.81%
28 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5851.45, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹5921.85

The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is 5851.45, which represents a decrease of 1.19%. The net change in the stock price is -70.4, indicating a decline in value.

28 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5921.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Auto had a volume of 12,822 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 5,921.85.

