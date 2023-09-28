Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹5050 and closed at ₹5067.9 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was ₹5067.75, while the low was ₹5018.95. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is ₹142,737.84 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹5272.2, and the 52-week low is ₹3462.05. The BSE volume for the day was 32,062 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST
Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5067.9 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had a volume of 32,062 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹5,067.9.