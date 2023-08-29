Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Stock Plummets as Investors Sell Off

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹4643.85 and closed at ₹4588.6. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹4643.85, while the lowest price was ₹4585.35. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is ₹129,823.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4988.55, and the 52-week low is ₹3462.05. The BSE volume for the day was 39,051 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.