Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Stock Plummets as Investors Sell Off

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2023, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 4588.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4588.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 4643.85 and closed at 4588.6. The stock's highest price for the day was 4643.85, while the lowest price was 4585.35. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is 129,823.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4988.55, and the 52-week low is 3462.05. The BSE volume for the day was 39,051 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4588.1, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹4588.6

The current price of Bajaj Auto stock is 4588.1. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.5.

29 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4588.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Auto had a trading volume of 39,051 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 4,588.6.

