Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 6718 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6698 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto Stock Price Today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto opened at 6717.85 and closed at 6718. The stock had a high of 6737.7 and a low of 6663.3. The market capitalization of the company is 189,673.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6737.7 and the 52-week low is 3522. The stock had a trading volume of 9926 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹6718 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 9926. The closing price for the stock was 6718.

