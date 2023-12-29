Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto opened at ₹6717.85 and closed at ₹6718. The stock had a high of ₹6737.7 and a low of ₹6663.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹189,673.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6737.7 and the 52-week low is ₹3522. The stock had a trading volume of 9926 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.