Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 5.35 %. The stock closed at 7211.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7596.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto Stock Price Today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto opened at 7374.95 and closed at 7211.4. The stock reached a high of 7625 and a low of 7209.2. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is 215,127.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7625 and the 52-week low is 3562.05. The BSE volume for Bajaj Auto was 74481 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹7211.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 74,481. The closing price for the stock on this day was 7,211.4.

