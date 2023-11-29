Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹5988.95 and closed at ₹5929.8. The stock reached a high of ₹6030.9 and a low of ₹5915.9. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is ₹170,057.55 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹5958.9, while the 52-week low is ₹3522. The BSE volume for the stock was 4221 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Auto, a leading Indian automobile manufacturer, is currently trading at a spot price of 6024. The bid price stands at 6017.3, while the offer price is 6021.25. The stock has an offer quantity of 125 and a bid quantity of 125. With an open interest of 1119625, Bajaj Auto is an actively traded stock in the market.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹6009.95 with a net change of ₹80.15, representing a percent change of 1.35. This means that the stock has increased by 1.35% from its previous closing price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.16%
|3 Months
|26.46%
|6 Months
|30.62%
|YTD
|65.88%
|1 Year
|63.14%
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹6009.95, which represents a 1.35% increase from the previous day. This corresponds to a net change of ₹80.15.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, a total of 4,221 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹5,929.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!