Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:06 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 1.35 %. The stock closed at 5929.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6009.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 5988.95 and closed at 5929.8. The stock reached a high of 6030.9 and a low of 5915.9. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is 170,057.55 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 5958.9, while the 52-week low is 3522. The BSE volume for the stock was 4221 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:06 AM IST Bajaj Auto November futures opened at 6013.0 as against previous close of 6003.35

Bajaj Auto, a leading Indian automobile manufacturer, is currently trading at a spot price of 6024. The bid price stands at 6017.3, while the offer price is 6021.25. The stock has an offer quantity of 125 and a bid quantity of 125. With an open interest of 1119625, Bajaj Auto is an actively traded stock in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Bajaj Auto Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹6009.95, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹5929.8

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 6009.95 with a net change of 80.15, representing a percent change of 1.35. This means that the stock has increased by 1.35% from its previous closing price.

29 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.16%
3 Months26.46%
6 Months30.62%
YTD65.88%
1 Year63.14%
29 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹6009.95, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹5929.8

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 6009.95, which represents a 1.35% increase from the previous day. This corresponds to a net change of 80.15.

29 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5929.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, a total of 4,221 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 5,929.8.

