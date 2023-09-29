Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stocks plummet as market woes continue

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at ₹5045 and closed at ₹5031.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹5124.15, while the lowest price was ₹4984.8. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is currently at ₹142,033.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5272.2, and the 52-week low is ₹3462.05. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 5477.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5019.6. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.24% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -12. This means that the stock has decreased by ₹12 from its previous value.
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had a volume of 5477 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹5031.6.
