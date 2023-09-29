Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stocks plummet as market woes continue

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 5031.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5019.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened at 5045 and closed at 5031.6. The highest price reached during the day was 5124.15, while the lowest price was 4984.8. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is currently at 142,033.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5272.2, and the 52-week low is 3462.05. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 5477.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5019.6, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹5031.6

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5019.6. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.24% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -12. This means that the stock has decreased by 12 from its previous value.

29 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5031.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had a volume of 5477 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 5031.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.