Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had an opening price of ₹4648.95 and a closing price of ₹4599.25. The stock reached a high of ₹4674.95 and a low of ₹4603.2. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹132225.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4988.55, while the 52-week low is ₹3462.05. The BSE volume for the day was 74056 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4710.85. The stock has seen a 1.01% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 47.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.78%
|3 Months
|-1.71%
|6 Months
|27.4%
|YTD
|29.0%
|1 Year
|15.74%
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹4673, with a net change of 73.75 and a percent change of 1.6. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.6% or ₹73.75. The stock is currently trading at ₹4673 per share.
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had a volume of 74,056 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹4,599.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!