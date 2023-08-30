Hello User
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:47 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 1.01 %. The stock closed at 4663.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4710.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had an opening price of 4648.95 and a closing price of 4599.25. The stock reached a high of 4674.95 and a low of 4603.2. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 132225.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4988.55, while the 52-week low is 3462.05. The BSE volume for the day was 74056 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4710.85, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹4663.75

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4710.85. The stock has seen a 1.01% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 47.1.

30 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Bajaj Auto Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.78%
3 Months-1.71%
6 Months27.4%
YTD29.0%
1 Year15.74%
30 Aug 2023, 09:08 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹4673, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹4599.25

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 4673, with a net change of 73.75 and a percent change of 1.6. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.6% or 73.75. The stock is currently trading at 4673 per share.

30 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹4599.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had a volume of 74,056 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 4,599.25.

