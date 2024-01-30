Hello User
Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stock plummets in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 7596.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7549.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto Stock Price Today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Auto had an open price of 7600 and a close price of 7596.85. The stock had a high of 7639.5 and a low of 7475.05. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is 213,775.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7625 and the 52-week low is 3562.05. The BSE volume for Bajaj Auto was 13,617 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 7549.1. There has been a percent change of -0.63, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -47.75, suggesting a decrease of 47.75 in the stock price.

30 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.78%
3 Months26.72%
6 Months53.08%
YTD11.06%
1 Year91.75%
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 7549.1, with a percent change of -0.63 and a net change of -47.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

30 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹7596.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had a volume of 13,617 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 7,596.85.

