Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stock plummets in trading

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Auto had an open price of ₹7600 and a close price of ₹7596.85. The stock had a high of ₹7639.5 and a low of ₹7475.05. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is ₹213,775.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7625 and the 52-week low is ₹3562.05. The BSE volume for Bajaj Auto was 13,617 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹7549.1. There has been a percent change of -0.63, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -47.75, suggesting a decrease of ₹47.75 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.78%
|3 Months
|26.72%
|6 Months
|53.08%
|YTD
|11.06%
|1 Year
|91.75%
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹7549.1, with a percent change of -0.63 and a net change of -47.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had a volume of 13,617 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹7,596.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!