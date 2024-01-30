Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stock plummets in trading

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Auto had an open price of ₹7600 and a close price of ₹7596.85. The stock had a high of ₹7639.5 and a low of ₹7475.05. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is ₹213,775.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7625 and the 52-week low is ₹3562.05. The BSE volume for Bajaj Auto was 13,617 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.