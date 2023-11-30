Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stock surges on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 6065.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6073.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto opened at 6009.95 and closed at 6002.6. The stock's high for the day was 6094.95, while the low was 5974.2. The company's market capitalization is 171,616.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6030.9, and the 52-week low is 3522. The stock had a trading volume of 7529 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Bajaj Auto Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹6073.3, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹6065.05

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 6073.3 with a net change of 8.25, representing a percent change of 0.14. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

30 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.75%
3 Months26.32%
6 Months32.9%
YTD67.86%
1 Year65.84%
30 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹6065.05, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹6002.6

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 6065.05 with a percent change of 1.04. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.04% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 62.45, which means that the stock has gained 62.45 in value.

30 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹6002.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had a total volume of 7,529 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 6,002.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.