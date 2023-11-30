Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stock surges on positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto opened at ₹6009.95 and closed at ₹6002.6. The stock's high for the day was ₹6094.95, while the low was ₹5974.2. The company's market capitalization is ₹171,616.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6030.9, and the 52-week low is ₹3522. The stock had a trading volume of 7529 shares on the BSE.
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹6073.3 with a net change of 8.25, representing a percent change of 0.14. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.75%
|3 Months
|26.32%
|6 Months
|32.9%
|YTD
|67.86%
|1 Year
|65.84%
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹6065.05 with a percent change of 1.04. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.04% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is ₹62.45, which means that the stock has gained ₹62.45 in value.
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had a total volume of 7,529 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹6,002.6.
