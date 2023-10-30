comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 01 2023 09:32:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.15 -0.51%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 429.9 0.32%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 630.65 0.34%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 567.5 0.38%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,468.4 -0.56%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto closed today at 5318.25, down -1.03% from yesterday's 5373.7
BackBack

Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto closed today at ₹5318.25, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹5373.7

27 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2023, 06:43 PM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 5373.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5318.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj AutoPremium
Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto had a positive trading day, with the open price at 5260 and the close price at 5263.75. The stock reached a high of 5424.25 and a low of 5260 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 152,054.22 crore. The 52-week high for Bajaj Auto is 5514.65 and the 52-week low is 3522. A total of 65,519 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 06:43:03 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price NSE Live :Bajaj Auto closed today at ₹5318.25, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹5373.7

Today, the closing price of Bajaj Auto stock was 5318.25, which represents a decrease of 1.03% from the previous day's closing price of 5373.7. The net change in the stock price was -55.45.

30 Oct 2023, 06:29:11 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5318.25-55.45-1.035514.653522.0150483.8
Eicher Motors3357.65-38.65-1.143886.02835.9591825.54
TVS Motor Co1609.316.051.011616.9968.076455.77
Hero Motocorp3115.93.950.133275.02246.7562268.06
Tube Investments Of India3060.0-5.2-0.173737.152375.0559095.05
30 Oct 2023, 05:38:34 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Bajaj Auto reached a low price of 5277 and a high price of 5396.05 on the current day.

30 Oct 2023, 03:28:30 PM IST

Bajaj Auto October futures opened at 5424.25 as against previous close of 5408.85

Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 5309.55. The bid price is 5336.60 with a bid quantity of 125, while the offer price is 5338.15 with an offer quantity of 375. The open interest for the stock is 2,413,875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Oct 2023, 03:26:59 PM IST

Bajaj Auto Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Bajaj Auto Ltd stock has a 52 week low price of 3520.05000 and a 52 week high price of 5510.00000.

30 Oct 2023, 03:01:36 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5315, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹5373.7

The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is 5315, representing a percent change of -1.09. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.09% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -58.7, indicating a decrease of 58.7.

30 Oct 2023, 02:51:43 PM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Auto

Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 30 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 86.0 (-27.4%) & 53.0 (-29.85%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 30 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of 5300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 86.5 (+33.18%) & 18.4 (+44.31%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

30 Oct 2023, 02:39:06 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5321.2, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹5373.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5321.2. There has been a percent change of -0.98, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -52.5, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 52.5.

30 Oct 2023, 02:35:31 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5321.95-51.75-0.965514.653522.0150588.49
Eicher Motors3355.15-41.15-1.213886.02835.9591757.17
TVS Motor Co1604.010.750.671616.9968.076203.97
Hero Motocorp3109.0-2.95-0.093275.02246.7562130.17
Tube Investments Of India3041.0-24.2-0.793737.152375.0558728.12
30 Oct 2023, 02:11:24 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Bajaj Auto had a low price of 5277 and a high price of 5396.05 today.

30 Oct 2023, 02:02:46 PM IST

Bajaj Auto October futures opened at 5424.25 as against previous close of 5408.85

Bajaj Auto's spot price is currently at 5338.35. The bid price is slightly higher at 5360.05, while the offer price is 5363.65. There are 125 units available for purchase and 125 units available for sale. The open interest stands at 2406125.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Oct 2023, 01:58:16 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5337, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹5373.7

The current data for Bajaj Auto stock shows that the price is 5337. There has been a percent change of -0.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -36.7, indicating a decrease of 36.7.

30 Oct 2023, 01:34:04 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days5375.92
10 Days5277.87
20 Days5149.86
50 Days4932.81
100 Days4846.89
300 Days4428.22
30 Oct 2023, 01:31:09 PM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Auto

Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 30 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 92.75 (-21.7%) & 55.2 (-26.94%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 30 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 5300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 82.55 (+27.1%) & 17.1 (+34.12%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

30 Oct 2023, 01:25:46 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bajaj Auto stock today was 5277, while the high price reached was 5396.05.

30 Oct 2023, 01:13:21 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5340, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹5373.7

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5340. There has been a negative percent change of -0.63, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -33.7, suggesting a decrease of 33.7 in the stock price.

30 Oct 2023, 12:51:06 PM IST

Bajaj Auto Live Updates

30 Oct 2023, 12:42:02 PM IST

Bajaj Auto October futures opened at 5424.25 as against previous close of 5408.85

Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 5328. The bid price is 5349.8, with a bid quantity of 125. The offer price is 5350.7, with an offer quantity of 125. The open interest for Bajaj Auto is 2401875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Oct 2023, 12:41:59 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5343.45-30.25-0.565514.653522.0151196.85
Eicher Motors3355.9-40.4-1.193886.02835.9591777.68
TVS Motor Co1589.75-3.5-0.221616.9968.075526.97
Hero Motocorp3106.0-5.95-0.193275.02246.7562070.22
Tube Investments Of India3043.85-21.35-0.73737.152375.0558783.16
30 Oct 2023, 12:24:49 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5318.6, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹5373.7

The current data of Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is 5318.6. There has been a percent change of -1.03, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -55.1, suggesting a decline of 55.1.

Click here for Bajaj Auto AGM

30 Oct 2023, 12:12:40 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bajaj Auto stock today was 5277, while the high price reached 5396.05.

30 Oct 2023, 12:08:30 PM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Auto

Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 30 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 86.5 (-26.97%) & 51.05 (-32.43%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 30 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 5300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 89.8 (+38.26%) & 56.4 (+46.88%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

30 Oct 2023, 12:03:56 PM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5326.55, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹5373.7

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5326.55. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.88, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -47.15, implying a decrease of 47.15.

30 Oct 2023, 11:30:00 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5325.05-48.65-0.915514.653522.0150676.21
Eicher Motors3358.8-37.5-1.13886.02835.9591856.99
TVS Motor Co1580.85-12.4-0.781616.9968.075104.15
Hero Motocorp3095.45-16.5-0.533275.02246.7561859.39
Tube Investments Of India3045.1-20.1-0.663737.152375.0558807.3
30 Oct 2023, 11:28:38 AM IST

Bajaj Auto October futures opened at 5424.25 as against previous close of 5408.85

Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 5324.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 5345.65, while the offer price is 5348.75. The bid quantity stands at 125, whereas the offer quantity is 250. The open interest for Bajaj Auto is 2397250. Overall, the stock is experiencing moderate trading activity with a relatively stable spot price.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Oct 2023, 11:13:19 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Bajaj Auto stock was recorded at 5277 and the high price was 5396.05.

30 Oct 2023, 11:05:43 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5325, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹5373.7

The current data of Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is 5325, with a percent change of -0.91 and a net change of -48.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a decrease of 0.91% and a decrease of 48.7 points. Investors may interpret this as a negative performance for the stock in the current period.

30 Oct 2023, 10:41:43 AM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Auto

Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 30 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 93.0 (-21.49%) & 56.25 (-25.55%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 30 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 5300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 84.0 (+29.33%) & 51.0 (+32.81%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

30 Oct 2023, 10:33:13 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5336.1, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹5373.7

The current data of Bajaj Auto stock shows that the price is 5336.1. There has been a percent change of -0.7, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -37.6, which means the stock has decreased by 37.6.

30 Oct 2023, 10:31:38 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5336.1-37.6-0.75514.653522.0150988.88
Eicher Motors3365.6-30.7-0.93886.02835.9592042.96
TVS Motor Co1576.45-16.8-1.051616.9968.074895.11
Hero Motocorp3095.0-16.95-0.543275.02246.7561850.39
Tube Investments Of India3041.8-23.4-0.763737.152375.0558743.57
30 Oct 2023, 10:24:42 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Bajaj Auto reached a low price of 5277 and a high price of 5396.05 on the current day.

30 Oct 2023, 10:07:42 AM IST

Bajaj Auto October futures opened at 5424.25 as against previous close of 5408.85

Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 5308.8. The bid price stands at 5331.2 and the offer price is 5333.4. The offer quantity is 125 shares, along with a bid quantity of 125 shares. The stock has an open interest of 2390125.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Oct 2023, 09:58:41 AM IST

Bajaj Auto Live Updates

30 Oct 2023, 09:47:35 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price update :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5307.75, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹5373.7

The current price of Bajaj Auto stock is 5307.75. It has experienced a decrease of 1.23% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -65.95.

30 Oct 2023, 09:30:03 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.99%
3 Months13.93%
6 Months21.25%
YTD48.6%
1 Year48.35%
30 Oct 2023, 09:17:55 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5343.4, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹5373.7

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5343.4. There has been a decrease of 0.56% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -30.3.

30 Oct 2023, 08:01:08 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5263.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Auto had a total trading volume of 65,519 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 5,263.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App