Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto closed today at ₹5318.25, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹5373.7

Bajaj Auto had a positive trading day, with the open price at ₹5260 and the close price at ₹5263.75. The stock reached a high of ₹5424.25 and a low of ₹5260 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹152,054.22 crore. The 52-week high for Bajaj Auto is ₹5514.65 and the 52-week low is ₹3522. A total of 65,519 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for the stock. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Auto 5318.25 -55.45 -1.03 5514.65 3522.0 150483.8 Eicher Motors 3357.65 -38.65 -1.14 3886.0 2835.95 91825.54 TVS Motor Co 1609.3 16.05 1.01 1616.9 968.0 76455.77 Hero Motocorp 3115.9 3.95 0.13 3275.0 2246.75 62268.06 Tube Investments Of India 3060.0 -5.2 -0.17 3737.15 2375.05 59095.05

Bajaj Auto October futures opened at 5424.25 as against previous close of 5408.85 Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of ₹5309.55. The bid price is ₹5336.60 with a bid quantity of 125, while the offer price is ₹5338.15 with an offer quantity of 375. The open interest for the stock is 2,413,875.

Bajaj Auto Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Bajaj Auto Ltd stock has a 52 week low price of 3520.05000 and a 52 week high price of 5510.00000.

Top active options for Bajaj Auto Top active call options for Bajaj Auto at 30 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹86.0 (-27.4%) & ₹53.0 (-29.85%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Auto at 30 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹86.5 (+33.18%) & ₹18.4 (+44.31%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Auto 5321.95 -51.75 -0.96 5514.65 3522.0 150588.49 Eicher Motors 3355.15 -41.15 -1.21 3886.0 2835.95 91757.17 TVS Motor Co 1604.0 10.75 0.67 1616.9 968.0 76203.97 Hero Motocorp 3109.0 -2.95 -0.09 3275.0 2246.75 62130.17 Tube Investments Of India 3041.0 -24.2 -0.79 3737.15 2375.05 58728.12

Bajaj Auto October futures opened at 5424.25 as against previous close of 5408.85 Bajaj Auto's spot price is currently at 5338.35. The bid price is slightly higher at 5360.05, while the offer price is 5363.65. There are 125 units available for purchase and 125 units available for sale. The open interest stands at 2406125.

Bajaj Auto share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 5375.92 10 Days 5277.87 20 Days 5149.86 50 Days 4932.81 100 Days 4846.89 300 Days 4428.22

Bajaj Auto October futures opened at 5424.25 as against previous close of 5408.85 Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of ₹5328. The bid price is ₹5349.8, with a bid quantity of 125. The offer price is ₹5350.7, with an offer quantity of 125. The open interest for Bajaj Auto is 2401875.

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Auto 5343.45 -30.25 -0.56 5514.65 3522.0 151196.85 Eicher Motors 3355.9 -40.4 -1.19 3886.0 2835.95 91777.68 TVS Motor Co 1589.75 -3.5 -0.22 1616.9 968.0 75526.97 Hero Motocorp 3106.0 -5.95 -0.19 3275.0 2246.75 62070.22 Tube Investments Of India 3043.85 -21.35 -0.7 3737.15 2375.05 58783.16

The current data of Bajaj Auto stock shows that the stock price is ₹5318.6. There has been a percent change of -1.03, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -55.1, suggesting a decline of ₹55.1. Click here for Bajaj Auto AGM

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Auto 5325.05 -48.65 -0.91 5514.65 3522.0 150676.21 Eicher Motors 3358.8 -37.5 -1.1 3886.0 2835.95 91856.99 TVS Motor Co 1580.85 -12.4 -0.78 1616.9 968.0 75104.15 Hero Motocorp 3095.45 -16.5 -0.53 3275.0 2246.75 61859.39 Tube Investments Of India 3045.1 -20.1 -0.66 3737.15 2375.05 58807.3

Bajaj Auto share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Auto 5336.1 -37.6 -0.7 5514.65 3522.0 150988.88 Eicher Motors 3365.6 -30.7 -0.9 3886.0 2835.95 92042.96 TVS Motor Co 1576.45 -16.8 -1.05 1616.9 968.0 74895.11 Hero Motocorp 3095.0 -16.95 -0.54 3275.0 2246.75 61850.39 Tube Investments Of India 3041.8 -23.4 -0.76 3737.15 2375.05 58743.57

Bajaj Auto October futures opened at 5424.25 as against previous close of 5408.85 Bajaj Auto is currently trading at a spot price of 5308.8. The bid price stands at 5331.2 and the offer price is 5333.4. The offer quantity is 125 shares, along with a bid quantity of 125 shares. The stock has an open interest of 2390125.

Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.99% 3 Months 13.93% 6 Months 21.25% YTD 48.6% 1 Year 48.35%

Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5263.75 on last trading day On the last day, Bajaj Auto had a total trading volume of 65,519 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹5,263.75.