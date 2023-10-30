Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stocks plummet as trading turns bearish

Bajaj Auto had a positive trading day, with the open price at ₹5260 and the close price at ₹5263.75. The stock reached a high of ₹5424.25 and a low of ₹5260 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹152,054.22 crore. The 52-week high for Bajaj Auto is ₹5514.65 and the 52-week low is ₹3522. A total of 65,519 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.99%
|3 Months
|13.93%
|6 Months
|21.25%
|YTD
|48.6%
|1 Year
|48.35%
The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹5343.4. There has been a decrease of 0.56% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -30.3.
On the last day, Bajaj Auto had a total trading volume of 65,519 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹5,263.75.
