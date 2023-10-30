Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stocks plummet as trading turns bearish

Hello User
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 5373.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5343.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto had a positive trading day, with the open price at 5260 and the close price at 5263.75. The stock reached a high of 5424.25 and a low of 5260 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 152,054.22 crore. The 52-week high for Bajaj Auto is 5514.65 and the 52-week low is 3522. A total of 65,519 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.99%
3 Months13.93%
6 Months21.25%
YTD48.6%
1 Year48.35%
30 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5343.4, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹5373.7

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5343.4. There has been a decrease of 0.56% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -30.3.

30 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5263.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Auto had a total trading volume of 65,519 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 5,263.75.

