Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Auto had an opening price of ₹7589.85 and a closing price of ₹7549.10. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹7668.75, while the lowest price was ₹7542.45. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is ₹214,267.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7639.50, and the 52-week low is ₹3625.05. The BSE volume for the day was 18,287 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.