Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 7549.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7566.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto Stock Price Today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Auto had an opening price of 7589.85 and a closing price of 7549.10. The stock's highest price during the day was 7668.75, while the lowest price was 7542.45. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is 214,267.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7639.50, and the 52-week low is 3625.05. The BSE volume for the day was 18,287 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹7566.5, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹7549.1

Bajaj Auto stock is currently priced at 7566.5 with a 0.23 percent change. This represents a net change of 17.4.

31 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹7549.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, a total of 18,287 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 7,549.1.

