Bajaj Auto share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto's Stock Sees Positive Gains

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 5304.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5352.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Auto had an opening price of 5377.85 and a closing price of 5373.7. The stock reached a high of 5396.05 and a low of 5277. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is 150,485.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5514.65 and the 52-week low is 3522. The BSE volume for the stock was 89,917 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Today :Bajaj Auto trading at ₹5352.85, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹5304.05

The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is 5352.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.92, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 48.8, indicating that the stock has increased by this amount.

31 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST Bajaj Auto share price Live :Bajaj Auto closed at ₹5373.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Auto on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 89,917. The closing price of the shares was 5,373.7.

