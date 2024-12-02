Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Auto opened at ₹9044.85 and closed at ₹9013.25, with a high of ₹9090 and a low of ₹8999. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹251,708.9 crore. Over the past year, Bajaj Auto has recorded a 52-week high of ₹12,772.15 and a low of ₹5,915.90. The BSE volume for the day was 9,462 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Auto Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹11072.0, 22.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7225.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|10
|11
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|5
Bajaj Auto Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 423 k & BSE volume was 9 k.
Bajaj Auto Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹9090 & ₹8999 yesterday to end at ₹9031.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend