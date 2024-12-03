Hello User
Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 03 Dec 2024, by 1.09 %. The stock closed at 9031.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9129.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Auto opened at 9098 and closed at 9031.2, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 9171 and a low of 9060 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at 252,271.6 crore. Over the past year, Bajaj Auto has seen a 52-week high of 12,772.15 and a low of 5,915.9, with a BSE volume of 5,758 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Bajaj Auto Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Auto on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19191.02Support 19072.97
Resistance 29242.03Support 29005.93
Resistance 39309.07Support 38954.92
03 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Bajaj Auto Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 11072.0, 21.28% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 7225.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 14000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7776
    Buy991011
    Hold99910
    Sell5567
    Strong Sell8885
03 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Bajaj Auto Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Auto volume yesterday was 304 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 547 k

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 298 k & BSE volume was 5 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST Bajaj Auto Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Auto closed at ₹9031.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 9171 & 9060 yesterday to end at 9129.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

