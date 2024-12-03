Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Auto opened at ₹9098 and closed at ₹9031.2, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹9171 and a low of ₹9060 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹252,271.6 crore. Over the past year, Bajaj Auto has seen a 52-week high of ₹12,772.15 and a low of ₹5,915.9, with a BSE volume of 5,758 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Auto Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Auto on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9191.02
|Support 1
|9072.97
|Resistance 2
|9242.03
|Support 2
|9005.93
|Resistance 3
|9309.07
|Support 3
|8954.92
Bajaj Auto Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹11072.0, 21.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7225.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|10
|11
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|5
Bajaj Auto Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 298 k & BSE volume was 5 k.
Bajaj Auto Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹9171 & ₹9060 yesterday to end at ₹9129.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend