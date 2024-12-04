Hello User
Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Auto stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 9129.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9170.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Auto stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened and closed at 9129.5, remaining stable throughout the session. The stock reached a high of 9223.4 and a low of 9119.25. With a market capitalization of 254,972 crore, it continues to show resilience in the market. Over the past year, Bajaj Auto has seen a 52-week high of 12772.15 and a low of 5990.05, with a trading volume of 14,399 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Auto Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Auto closed at ₹9129.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 9223.4 & 9119.25 yesterday to end at 9170.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

