Bajaj Auto Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Auto's stock opened and closed at ₹9129.5, remaining stable throughout the session. The stock reached a high of ₹9223.4 and a low of ₹9119.25. With a market capitalization of ₹254,972 crore, it continues to show resilience in the market. Over the past year, Bajaj Auto has seen a 52-week high of ₹12772.15 and a low of ₹5990.05, with a trading volume of 14,399 shares on the BSE.
04 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST
