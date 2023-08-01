Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stocks plummet in trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:02 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 7299.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7272.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at 7295.05 and closed at 7299.7. The stock reached a high of 7331.95 and a low of 7282.05. The market capitalization of the company is 440,899.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7999.9, while the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 4909 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:02 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7272.55, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹7299.7

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7272.55, with a net change of -27.15 and a percent change of -0.37. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value.

01 Aug 2023, 10:45 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7299.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4909. The closing price for the day was 7299.7.

