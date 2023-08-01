Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stocks plummet in trading session

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7295.05 and closed at ₹7299.7. The stock reached a high of ₹7331.95 and a low of ₹7282.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹440,899.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7999.9, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 4909 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹7272.55, with a net change of -27.15 and a percent change of -0.37. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4909. The closing price for the day was ₹7299.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!