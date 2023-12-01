Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 7129.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7117.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7130.1 and closed at 7129.75. The stock reached a high of 7152 and a low of 7090. The market capitalization of the company is 439,493.37 crore. The 52-week high for Bajaj Finance is 8190, while the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 5629 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7129.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance on the BSE had a volume of 5629 shares and closed at a price of 7129.75.

