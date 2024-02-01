Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 6815.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6863.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance's stock opened at 6827 and closed at 6815.6. The stock reached a high of 6920.2 and a low of 6815.6 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 423,977.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 8190 and 5487.25 respectively. A total of 52,244 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6815.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 52,244. The closing price for the stock was 6815.6.

