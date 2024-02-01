Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance's stock opened at ₹6827 and closed at ₹6815.6. The stock reached a high of ₹6920.2 and a low of ₹6815.6 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹423,977.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹8190 and ₹5487.25 respectively. A total of 52,244 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6815.6 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 52,244. The closing price for the stock was ₹6815.6.