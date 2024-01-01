Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2024, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 7326.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7313.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7240 and closed at 7257.7. The stock's high for the day was 7344 and the low was 7205.05. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is 451,574.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the day was 29360 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7313.15, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹7326.9

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7313.15 with a percent change of -0.19. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.75, which means that the stock has decreased by 13.75.

01 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.53%
3 Months-14.51%
6 Months2.33%
YTD11.45%
1 Year12.55%
01 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7313.05, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹7257.7

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7313.05. There has been a 0.76% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 55.35.

01 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7257.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Finance had a trading volume of 29,360 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 7,257.7.

