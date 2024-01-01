Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Drops in Trading Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7240 and closed at ₹7257.7. The stock's high for the day was ₹7344 and the low was ₹7205.05. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹451,574.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190 and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the day was 29360 shares.
The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is ₹7313.15 with a percent change of -0.19. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.75, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹13.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.53%
|3 Months
|-14.51%
|6 Months
|2.33%
|YTD
|11.45%
|1 Year
|12.55%
The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹7313.05. There has been a 0.76% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 55.35.
On the last day, Bajaj Finance had a trading volume of 29,360 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of ₹7,257.7.
