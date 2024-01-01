Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Drops in Trading Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7240 and closed at ₹7257.7. The stock's high for the day was ₹7344 and the low was ₹7205.05. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹451,574.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190 and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the day was 29360 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.