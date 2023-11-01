Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 7502 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7505 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day, the open price of Bajaj Finance was 7559. The stock closed at 7502. The stock's high for the day was 7577, while the low was 7463.3. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is 454,302.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190, and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 9270 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7502 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9,270. The closing price for the stock was 7,502.

