Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

On the last day, the open price of Bajaj Finance was ₹7559. The stock closed at ₹7502. The stock's high for the day was ₹7577, while the low was ₹7463.3. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹454,302.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190, and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 9270 shares.
01 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST
