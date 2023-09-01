Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

On the last day, the open price of Bajaj Finance was ₹7265.05 and the close price was ₹7262.85. The stock reached a high of ₹7276.75 and a low of ₹7129.45 during the trading day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹433,589.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7999.9 and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 39,491 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.