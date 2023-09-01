comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -1.34 %. The stock closed at 7262.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7165.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj FinancePremium
Bajaj Finance

On the last day, the open price of Bajaj Finance was 7265.05 and the close price was 7262.85. The stock reached a high of 7276.75 and a low of 7129.45 during the trading day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is 433,589.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7999.9 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 39,491 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:14:12 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7262.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance had a volume of 39,491 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 7,262.85.

