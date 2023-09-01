Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023
1 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM ISTLivemint
Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -1.34 %. The stock closed at 7262.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7165.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price of Bajaj Finance was ₹7265.05 and the close price was ₹7262.85. The stock reached a high of ₹7276.75 and a low of ₹7129.45 during the trading day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹433,589.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7999.9 and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 39,491 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:14:12 AM IST
Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7262.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance had a volume of 39,491 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹7,262.85.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!