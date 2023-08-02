Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM ISTLivemint
Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2023, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 7299.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7263.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7295.05 and closed at ₹7299.7. The stock reached a high of ₹7331.95 and a low of ₹7244. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹439,561.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹7999.9 and ₹5487.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 15,566 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Aug 2023, 08:08:14 AM IST
