Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2023, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 7299.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7263.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7295.05 and closed at 7299.7. The stock reached a high of 7331.95 and a low of 7244. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is 439,561.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 7999.9 and 5487.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 15,566 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7299.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance on the BSE had a volume of 15,566 shares. The closing price of the stock was 7,299.7.

