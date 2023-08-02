Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7295.05 and closed at ₹7299.7. The stock reached a high of ₹7331.95 and a low of ₹7244. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹439,561.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹7999.9 and ₹5487.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 15,566 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST
