Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023
Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -0.91 %. The stock closed at 7268.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7202.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Bajaj Finance's stock opened at ₹7323.45, reached a high of ₹7323.45 and a low of ₹7145.7, and closed at ₹7268.8. The market capitalization of the company was ₹435,840.41 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹7999.9 and ₹5487.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 40,104 shares.
